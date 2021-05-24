Ministry launches vaccine dashboard

The Ministry of Health has launched a vaccine dashboard that will provide real-time data on the first and second dose numbers at the national, divisional and sub-divisional levels.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the dashboard offers eight different map overlays that show the number of first and second doses administered.

Doctor Fong says the percentage of the target population that have received each dose can also be accessed through the dashboard.

The Permanent Secretary says a total of 8,194 Fijians have received the first dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine and 1,794-second doses were administered nationally in the last 24 hours.

To date, 287,148 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 45,139 have received their second doses.

Doctor Fong says this equates to 49% of the target population has had at least one dose and 7.69% being fully vaccinated nationwide.

Click Here for COVID-19 vaccination dashboard