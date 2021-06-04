Ministry identifies FEMAT facility location

The Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team field hospital will be set up at the Vodafone Arena and the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The facility will complement the services are currently providing at the CWM hospital.

Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu says trucks loaded with tents and other items will start coming into Suva from tomorrow.

The facility is being moved from Lautoka to Suva to serve non-COVID patients as some services have been ceased at the CWM Hospital due to positive COVID cases within the Hospital.

There have now been 18 cases from the CWM cluster.

The Ministry says the investigation into the situation at CWM Hospital indicate that the transmission is limited to specific areas of the hospital only.