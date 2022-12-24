Ministry closely monitors COVID-19

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that Fiji is currently going through another wave of infections of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says that based on the data being received the Ministry has recorded cases from reporting stations and hotels.

Doctor Fong says they are currently focusing on implementing COVID safe measures around those vulnerable to the severe effects of COVID-19.

“We are watching the space, especially looking for any new variants of concern that may be part of the wave. However, currently, we find the ones we have in Fiji are the ones that have affected other areas and are still covered by the immune protection that we have.”



Since last Friday the Ministry recorded 70 new cases, seven reinfections and three deaths.

The Ministry has had 17 patients who have incidentally tested positive for COVID-19 while being admitted to the hospital.

The Ministry will focus on escalating measures in hospitals, old people’s homes and facilities catering for disabled persons.

Doctor Fong says as such they expect to escalate screening protocols and masking for staff, patients and visitors.

He adds if one has a cough or flu should avoid contact with elderly relatives.