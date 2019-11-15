Home

Minister held discussion with Suva market vendors

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 1, 2020 4:43 pm
Local Government Minister Premila Kumar has maintained her stance on the revised market times. [Source: Fijian Government]

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar has maintained her stance on the revised market times.

Kumar says municipal markets are to open from 8am to 7pm.

Today, she visited the Suva market and consulted the vendors over the changes explaining that this is being done for public safety amidst the COVID-19 outbreak and in light of the nationwide curfew.

The Minister noted that they received feedback from some vendors who have not welcomed the new market times.

“So now to open from outside 8 o’clock on Saturday so where the people will be before the market is open. Response: So that’s what we are trying to say, we are try to encourage people not to be here, not to be at Central market. You need to be at difference places. When you see a lot of people around don’t be there. Choose your time differently that’s the message we are giving”.

The Minister is expected to visit other municipal markets to hold further deliberations with other market vendors on the issues they’re facing while advising them on the new market regulations.

