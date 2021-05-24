Minister commends vaccination achievement

Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau says Fiji is home to people who want stability and prosperity.

Speaking in parliament, Koroilavesau highlighted that this unity is evident in our vaccination program roll-out.

He adds because of the people’s willingness Fiji has achieved 90 percent full vaccination coverage.

“This itself Mr. Speaker Sir signifies our people’s support and good understanding, patriotism, and our willingness to achieve our nation’s collective goal in mitigating and adapting to the challenge posed by COVID-19.”



Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau

Koroilavesau says this effort and ability to control the global virus are commendable.

He acknowledged Fijians who have dedicated their time and efforts to fight the deadly COVID -19.

“While we continue to face challenges, we as leaders and dedicated citizens of this beloved nation must seize every opportunity to participate in the progress in our economic recovery while closely considering the connections that will have on our natural resources, environment, our cultures and our livelihoods.”

Koroilavesau is encouraging the people to not let their guard down as we cannot be complacent in our path to progress.