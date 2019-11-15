Home

Minister clarifies the restrictions on funeral gatherings

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 23, 2020 12:10 pm
[File Photo]

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the restrictions on social gathering remains in place.

Therefore, he adds the number of people getting together at funerals and burial services should remain less than 20.

Dr Waqainabete says family members should be responsible and keep the numbers to less than 20 people.

The Minister says that the COVID-19 restrictions remain in place and Fijians are being urged to adhere.

Click here for more on COVID-19

