Majority of protocol breachers plead guilty

An officer of the Fiji Correction Service was told that he should be a good example to the public.

Ratu Ifereimi Ravoka appeared in the Suva Magistrate Court and was found guilty of breaching the COVID-19 Public Health Protocols.

Ravoka and a friend met up for a drinking session along Sukanaivalu Road in Nabua over the weekend.

They have been ordered to pay a fine of $400 each within 28 days.

Over 30 people appeared in court this afternoon for breaching protocols.

A man from Ragg Avenue in Namadi was fined $200 for breaching restrictions.

Lavisai Baleisuva had told police he was going to buy toilet paper from the shop, hence, he was on the road.

Another man from Wailoku, Sitiveni Dauni was found drinking alcohol at the Marata Village Hall in Wailoku.

The court was told that Dauni when approached told police he was finishing his last bottle of Fiji Bitter.

Nukutubu Koroi of Samabula, told police he was going to the farm to get food for his pregnant wife.

The majority of those who appeared in court today were found guilty and most of them are to pay a fine of $200 within the next 28 days.