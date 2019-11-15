LTA staff on reduced hours due to the COVID-19 impact

The Land Transport Authority has implemented reduced hours for some of its 400 plus staff in response to the economic impact that COVID-19 has had on their operations.

LTA CEO Samuel Simpson says the staff have been briefed every step of the way of the proposed changes and have positively responded to the necessary cutbacks.

“Some people have agreed to working hours reductions and we are in the process of implementing that.”

Article continues after advertisement

The CEO says the global pandemic has been devastating in their day to day business.

“COVID-19 has had an impact on everything that we do, if for example, you take the number of people, you take the footfall through our branch offices, that has declined you know by 50 to 60 percent.”

Opposition MP Aseri Radrodro highlighted the LTA cutbacks in a statement, saying this contradicted governments position that no civil servant or statutory authority and or government commercial company would experience any such salary reduction, other than the 20 percent pay cut for MPs.

“In order that we can avoid precisely this type of uncertainty, our staff have been working tirelessly to keep Fiji’s roads safe through COVID-19 and more recently through Tropical Cyclone Harold and they really do deserve better than a political stunt.”

Meanwhile, Simpson maintains that no member of staff has been laid off or declared redundant and for now, remain employed.

Click here for more on COVID-19