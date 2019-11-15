LTA revenue down by almost 50 percent

Land Transport Authority’s CEO Samuel Simpson says the COVID-19 impact has affected their revenue pool.

Simpson says in light of the preventative measures against the virus, they have had to suspend a number of services, which meant earning half of what they would normally.

The LTA has suspended defensive driving courses and drivers licensing with a number of their branches experiencing a drastic decrease in customers due to social distancing measures in place.

Article continues after advertisement

“We collected about $73 million in total so we’re sort of 45 to 50 percent down this far into the year and of course bear in mind COVID has had a very dramatic impact because government quite rightly put in place a series of measures to restrict movement.”

The CEO maintains that their core business of road safety remains in place and there are plans to reinstate their drivers licensing tests from next week.

Simpson says in particular the resumption of these services will target heavy goods vehicles licensing given its economic necessity during this time.

He adds that they will have in place the necessary COVID-19 preventative measures to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers when accessing LTA services.

Click here for more on COVID-19