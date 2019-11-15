Live and Learn view COVID-19 as an opportunity for growth

Live and Learn Fiji has a different view towards the pandemic.

It has seen COVID-19 as an opportunity for growth and improvement for the organization says Country Manager Doris Susau.

Susau says Live and Learn continues to thrive with its deliverables, amidst the implications of the pandemic, crippling the operations of many organizations in Fiji and across the globe.

This is attributed to the overwhelming support rendered by international organizations and the various public sector.

“We’ve also seen the commitment of our development partners to work through non-government organizations, to reach communities or vulnerable communities in remote areas. We thank our development partners and the government for proving the support in working more with communities”.

Meanwhile, the organization noted a 75 percent decrease in their community outreach program over the past three months due to the restrictions imposed by the government.

However, with restrictions easing, Susau says they are ready to roll out their planned community visitations this week.

Live and Learn plans to diversify its workforce soon.