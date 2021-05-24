Limit placed on informal gatherings

Informal social gatherings in homes and communities will be limited to 20 people from tomorrow.

Minister for Trade and Commerce, Faiyaz Koya says venues approved to operate under protocols can host events at 80 percent capacity.

The Minister has also emphasized that some of the previously announced health measures are not changing.

“We are not locking down any communities and the curfew hours isn’t changing, all of that has been subject to speculation but I can put that to rest now. Curfew isn’t changing and businesses are not being shuttered, the borders aren’t closing, schools are not closing either. But we are stepping up enforcement and penalties for violations of health measures.”

Koya says all public service vehicles must operate at 80 percent capacity and all passengers must wear masks, while inter-island shipping services also need to follow the same rules.

High risk businesses must verify vaccination status using Vax Check Tool.

Businesses and offices must also have QR codes, ensure all measures are followed and conduct temperature checks.