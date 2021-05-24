Home vaccination efforts increase

The past weeks have seen an increase in the number of people being administered their AstraZeneca vaccine in the comfort of their homes.

Head of Vaccination Taskforce, Doctor Rachel Devi says home vaccination is focused on individuals who are bedridden.

At times, reaching out to them is often a challenge.

Dr Devi says there have been cases where they were turned down by people denying that they have made contacts with the team.

She says some of these people often contact them later on.

Dr Devi adds that a good number of people continue to turn up to the designated vaccination sites.

The 80 percent targeted population of 586,651 to be vaccinated are expected to be achieved by this week.

This amounts to the majority having received their first dose.

