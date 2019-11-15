Health Officials reiterate importance of social distancing

Together with practicing proper hygiene- social distancing is another important step towards helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Authorities are constantly reiterating the importance of maintain at least an arm’s length distance away from the nearest person or up to two meters away where possible.

Chief Health Advisor Dr Jemesa Tudravu says it is everyone’s responsibility to practice and maintain social distancing in light of COVID-19.

“Maintaining social distancing that’s an important message that we have been sending every day. We’d like members of the public to maintain and practice social distancing.”

While some were seen not practicing social distancing in parts of Suva City, the Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says everyone must be educated on and must practice social distancing.

“Certainly there are those who come and may not understand what social distancing is but I think the essence of what I want to say today is we all have a responsibility even while standing in line at an ATM. They need to understand that they need to social distance. We don’t have enough health inspectors walking around to ask us to practice social distance.”

The Health Minister stressed that as social distancing maybe new for some, it is imperative together with proper hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19.