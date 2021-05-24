Home

Health Ministry prepares for border opening

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
September 13, 2021 12:36 pm

Medical experts’ reveal that Fiji does not need to wait for the two-week buffer period to re-open containment borders once 60% of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.

Fiji Medical Association President, Doctor Basharat Munshi says the vaccination threshold is a national guide and should not to be mistaken as scientific data when assessing Fiji’s COVID situation.

“Numbers are guidelines and there is no exact science and there are many variables with medicine”.

Concerns have been raised on the safety of opening containment borders without waiting for the two-week buffer period, to which Dr Munshi replied that our safety can be measured by Fiji’s high vaccination rate.

“Ideally speaking the higher the vaccination coverage there is, the safer we are in terms of being able to contain the infections before we open up”.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says by the time the 60 percent threshold is reached, the majority of the target population will be considered fully vaccinated.

“Even when we achieve that 60%, there’ll be a huge number of people that would have been fully vaccinated (and two weeks) even when we reach that 60%”.

The COVID-19 vaccine only takes full effect a fortnight after an individual receives the second jab.

Vaccination data is collected daily, except for Sundays when there is no vaccination.

As of this morning, the full vaccination rate was 1.8 percent below the 60 percent required to lift containment borders and move the curfew to 9 pm.

