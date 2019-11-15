Health Ministry concerned with ongoing water disruption

The Minister for Health says he is concerned with ongoing water disruption.

Minister Dr. Ifereimi Waqainabete says he is hoping the Water Authority of Fiji quickly solves the ongoing issues between the Suva/Nausori corridors.

He says water is important in trying to fight against COVID-19.

“We not only looking at only personal hygiene but also our facility our staff needs to come to work and we have made it clear in our discussion with Water Authority. We are hoping that whatever measure are now put in place will actually long term in terms of making sure that we are getting traction moving forward around water.”

As Fijians are emphasized towards personal hygiene, Dr. Waqainabete says WAF has told them they are sorting the issue.

Water disruption has been ongoing for months in some areas while in others it often is affected during the evening.

WAF says they are aware of the situation and its ground teams are working to normalize the water supply.

The Authority is also urging customers to conserve water and store sufficient amounts to last them for at least two to three days during any unplanned disruption.