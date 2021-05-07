Home

Health Minister calls out misinformation says COVID-19 is real

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 20, 2021 7:00 pm
Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete. [Source: Ministry of Health Fiji]

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says COVID-19 is a real disease, which kills and is urging Fijians to be aware of misinformation.

Doctor Waqainabete says he is concerned about people spreading wrong details about the deadly disease.

This comes as, in a now-deleted video, a woman had claimed that COVID-19 is not a disease.

The woman claims that she was admitted because of COVID-19 and she was isolated, but she didn’t feel anything.

She further says she only knows that the whole period she was isolated was God’s calling to her and that she needs to stay focused on God.

Doctor Waqainabete says people including millions have died worldwide and he cannot stress further the threat of the pandemic.

The Minister has called on people to continue practicing safety measures and adhere to protocols.

He again stresses the importance of choosing what to consume from information floating on social media sites.

