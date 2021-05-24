Home

Full Coverage

COVID-19

Health Center closed for decontamination

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
July 6, 2021 12:29 pm

Services at the Samabula Health Centre have temporarily been suspended.

The Ministry of Health says this temporary closure is to allow for the decontamination of the health facility.

The Ministry says the facility should be ready for the resumption of medical services tomorrow.

In the meantime, the public can access medical services at the Nuffield Health Centre and the Raiwaqa Health Centre.

