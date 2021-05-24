Government develops vaccine passports

The Fijian Government is developing secure vaccine passports which are essentially digital vaccination certificates.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this can prove if one has been vaccinated and also show recent COVID-19 test results.

“This digital tool will be available in two forms – a personalized “digital wallet” whereby Fijians can have their vaccination and COVID-19 test information right on their smartphones or paper printed with readable parts such as barcodes or QR codes. We’re calling these passports which usually you only need to travel internationally”.

These digital certificates will have domestic and international applications.