Government assures support to COVID-19 affected islands

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has assured maritime islands that recorded COVID-19 cases that the government is supporting them every step of the way.

Bainimarama while speaking to the Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme says maritime islands including Kadavu, Beqa, Yasawa and Malolo that are currently fighting the COVID battle should continue to help health officials that are coming in to help eradicate the virus.

He says the government is focusing on these area and are working on utilizing all its resources to help the island COVID free once again.

“We know that unauthorized travel resulted in the spread of the virus to maritime island. But we will never forget Fijians living in these areas. We will continue to support the work by the Health Officials to get this cleared.”

Bainimarama says maritime communities can support the MOH by staying home and avoid unnecessary movement.

Kadavu has recorded a reduction in cases whereas more cases were identified in Beqa and Yasawa.

