Four new mist-blower to boost SCC decontamination efforts

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 2, 2021 11:36 am

The Suva City Council plans to undertake the COVID-19 decontamination process is turning to fruition after receiving four new Gasoline Mist blower disinfection equipment.

Special Administrators Chairman, Isikeli Tikoduadua says the assistance received from Cecilia Laisani-Keil, a concerned Fijian who resides along Princes Road in Suva today comes in at the right time.

He adds the equipment will boost the Council’s quest to contain the spread of COVID-19, particularly at various hot spots such as the bus stand, municipal markets, and shops that have been given a green light to resume operations.

“We are fighting against the new variant which is very contagious – the delta variant. Because it is the spray that is mechanical it will come in very handy for us especially for Suva because of the type of structures that we have in Suva.”

Laisani-Keil is hopeful that her little contribution to the collective effort of the Council and the Health Ministry to prevent widespread transmission in the Central Division.

She is calling on Fijians to brush aside their differences and work together to defeat this killer virus.

“If anybody or everybody can donate and do their own machine and spray their own areas and then share it with other people and it would be of great help to the government.”

Tikoduadua says SCC Health Department workers have been trained to carry out the decontamination work as soon as practicable, using the new sprays.

He also highlighted that they’re in dire need of disinfection equipment to reduce the risk of transmission in the greater Suva-Nausori and Lami corridor.

 

