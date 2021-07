Food drive to assist 45 families

A food drive is currently underway in Navua to assist 45 families in Lobau village.

The two day drive has been organized by non-government organization Being Helping Hands Fiji.

The team has identified families who are surviving on root crops from their farms.

Article continues after advertisement

Navua coordinator, Nikita Nair says the drive is specifically for families of Lobau Village in Navua.

She adds there are also 10 babies in need of essentials.

The food drive in front of Maxval-U supermarket ends tomorrow.