COVID-19

Follow or face consequences says Doctor Fong

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 13, 2021 5:40 am

Fijians who are continuing to not follow protocols and fail to self-isolate when needed, are being warned.

This comes as a number of people have been raising issues that those who have been asked to self-isolate have not been following the directive.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says the security services will be responsible for this.

“I think it’s not what the ministry will do now, it’s more what our security forces will start doing. And I have been in a few meetings where they are working on solidifying this need to enforce the COVID-19 measures. And I think it will become more evident in the forthcoming days.”

There are currently hundreds of contacts of positive cases who have been told to self-isolate.

