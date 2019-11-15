Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Complete ban on social gatherings|FJ360 passengers not required to call COVID-19 Helpline|Slow business in Navua, variety shops close|People converge at lockdown borders|Valelevu store breaches lockdown, Police step in|Cement industry feels the wreath of COVID-19|Sadranu appointed interim SA Chair for Lautoka and Ba|People carry out chores in capital city|No physical distancing practiced|Contact tracing is critical|Medical staffing ensured despite lockdown: Health Minister|Follow rules or face 24-hour curfew|Police among 60 arrested for breaching curfew|It's wicked says Doctor Waqanibete|Contact tracing ramped up with new COVID-19 cases in Suva|Turaga ni Koro to monitor travel restriction in maritime villages|British Army recruitment on hold|Five bailed for allegedly breaching the curfew rules|Slowdown in Tourism affects rental businesses|Nabua couple are latest COVID-19 patients, Suva in lockdown from tomorrow|Nationwide curfew time to change from tomorrow|Police investigate leak of patient details|Qiliho urges people not to congregate at border checkpoints|Employers under spotlight for not issuing FNPF letters|Relief packages for Housing Authority and PRB customers|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

FJ360 passengers not required to call COVID-19 Helpline

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
April 3, 2020 12:53 pm
[Source: SpotterLead]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is advising passengers who travelled on FJ360 from Singapore to Nadi on Sunday 22 March that they are not required to call the toll-free COVID-19 Helpline to register their details.

Social media posts requesting passengers to call the helpline were not issued nor endorsed by the Ministry.

Passengers on the flight are required to observe the 14 days of self-quarantine and are assured that their contact information is with the Ministry and they will be visited by the Quarantine Enforcement Team.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry reassures the public that Contact Tracing Teams are monitoring Fijians who have been in direct contact with the recently confirmed cases and the third individual who travelled on flight FJ360.

If any FJ360 passenger is experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19, only then are they required to call 158 for assistance.

The Ministry of Health calls on all Fijians to follow protocols for personal protection from catching and spreading COVID-19 and also observe the lockdowns and curfews.

Meanwhile, the public can call 158 for all COVID-19 related queries and concerns.

The helpline is open 24 hours, seven days a week for the duration of the COVID-19 response.

Trained staff will be managing calls at the call centre.

For Fijians living abroad wishing to enquire about the Fijian COVID-19 response, the number to call is +679 9902158.

This is a charged service.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.