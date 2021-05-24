Five new COVID-19 deaths with 398 new infections

Fiji recorded five new COVID-19 deaths between the 10th to the 12th of this month with 398 new infections in the 24 hour period ending 8am today.

Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says 254 COVID-19 cases were reported in the Western Division and 144 cases in the Central Division.

He adds of the five new COVID deaths, three were reported in the Central Division and two in the Western Division.

The first COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman from Navua who died at home and she was not vaccinated.

The second COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman from Rakiraki.

She was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Rakiraki Hospital. She was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death to report is a 30-year-old man from Ba.

He was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Ba Mission Hospital. He was not vaccinated.

The fourth COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Naitasiri who died at home. He was not vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death to report is a 76-year-old man from Naitaisiri who died at home and he was not vaccinated.

The Permanent Secretary adds that there have beeneight8 more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

Dr Fong says their death were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions and not COVID-19.

With today’s newly reported deaths, there have now been 345 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 343 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Dr Fong says the national 7 day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is 9 and the 7 day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day in the Central Division is 6 deaths and the Western Division is 3 deaths.

There have been 703 new recoveries reported since the last update and there are 23,981 active cases.

There have been 38,742 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 38,812 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 14,301 recoveries.