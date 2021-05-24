First-drive through swab service underway

The Vunimono High School in Nausori will today host the first-drive through swab service.

Sub Divisional Medical Officer Rewa, Dr Sravaniya Dasi says the service began at 10am.

The initiative ends at 2pm.

Dr Dasi is encouraging residents in the Rewa Subdivision to use this service, as it will minimize standing in long lines.

Persons with mild COVID-19 symptoms are requested to visit this clinic, or other swab clinics closest to their homes.

Symptoms include cough, runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing, fatigue/extreme tiredness, headache, aches and pains, sore throat, fever, diarrhea, red eyes (conjunctivitis), loss of taste or smell, a rash on the skin.

If you or someone you are caring for is experiencing any of these symptoms, you must immediately isolate yourself from others including other members of your household as well.

All residents attending the drive-through swab service to continue practicing COVID-19 safety measures and wear a mask.

Other locations for screening clinic services in the Rewa Medical Sub Division are at the Nausori Special School and Mokani Health Centre.

