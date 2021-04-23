Home

Fijians warned not to let their guard down

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
May 2, 2021 5:47 pm

No confirmed case is no reason for celebration.

The warning comes after 1, 212 tests and 7, 560 community screenings no new cases of COVID-19 has been recorded by the Ministry of Health in the last 24 hours.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says this doesn’t mean that there is no case out there, it just means none had been detected within the last 24 hours.

“We are certain that there are cases that will develop. Worryingly that an unconfirmed case of the virus has already developed into a highly contagious disease. Our biggest fear right now is that someone with symptoms has not reported to the screening clinic or called 158.”

Dr Fong says this virus arrives in waves.

He adds one day of no cases should not fool people to think that this storm is over.

The Permanent Secretary says Fijians should not let their guard down as the danger is not over.

