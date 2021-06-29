Home

Fijians urged to get vaccinated as COVID cases continue to soar

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 9, 2021 8:35 pm

With increasing daily cases, hospitalisations, and deaths, Fijians are being urged to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says getting fully vaccinated, with two doses of the vaccine, will decrease people’s risk of getting infected with the virus.

Dr Fong stresses that getting fully vaccinated will significantly reduce people’s risk of getting severe COVID-19, even if they do get infected.

He also pointed out that none of the people who have died from COVID-19 in Fiji have been fully vaccinated.

Dr Fong explains that data from the United Kingdom shows that the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine reduces the risk of hospitalization from the Delta variant by 92%.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

