Fijians reminded not to be complacent

All unsafe practices must stop immediately if we want to reduce the impact of the impending third wave of COVID-19.

The warning comes after the Ministry of Health noted a lack of adherence to COVID-safe measures during gatherings throughout the country

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says 91 percent of our eligible population are fully vaccinated, but that does not mean that we are out of the danger zone.

Article continues after advertisement

“If we are not careful then the size of the third wave is going to be quite big. I anticipate that if we are looking at a third wave based on what’s happening at the moment, we looking at early next year probably January or February.”

The Permanent Secretary has re-emphasized that if a variant is transmissible enough, stringent border and community measures will delay the spread of the COVID-19 virus, especially as the Omicron variant is also spreading in some of our travel partner countries.

Meanwhile, Scientists are finding it difficult to ascertain the seriousness of the latest variant which was first detected in South Africa.

Some experts are saying this could be a milder version of COVID-19 and could even help the world in the fight against the pandemic.

There have been no deaths reported due to the latest variant.



[Source: Ministry of Health]