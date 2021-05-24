Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fijians reminded not to be complacent

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 8, 2021 1:00 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong

All unsafe practices must stop immediately if we want to reduce the impact of the impending third wave of COVID-19.

The warning comes after the Ministry of Health noted a lack of adherence to COVID-safe measures during gatherings throughout the country

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says 91 percent of our eligible population are fully vaccinated, but that does not mean that we are out of the danger zone.

Article continues after advertisement

“If we are not careful then the size of the third wave is going to be quite big. I anticipate that if we are looking at a third wave based on what’s happening at the moment, we looking at early next year probably January or February.”

The Permanent Secretary has re-emphasized that if a variant is transmissible enough, stringent border and community measures will delay the spread of the COVID-19 virus, especially as the Omicron variant is also spreading in some of our travel partner countries.

Meanwhile, Scientists are finding it difficult to ascertain the seriousness of the latest variant which was first detected in South Africa.

Some experts are saying this could be a milder version of COVID-19 and could even help the world in the fight against the pandemic.

There have been no deaths reported due to the latest variant.


[Source: Ministry of Health]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.