Fijians held at the Nabouwalu Jetty cleared

The group of individuals who arrived at the Nabouwalu Jetty in Bua from Mana Island yesterday have been cleared and allowed into Vanua Levu.

Provincial Administrator Bua Peni Koro says the Commissioner Northern Division gave the clearance last night.

Koro says the 11 left for Labasa last night and they did not need to undergo quarantine.

He says the group came from a non-containment zone and there is no need to isolate.

FBC News understands that the 11 are traveled for work purposes and were initially held at the Nabouwaly Jetty as inter-island travel was still suspended and that their pass was still being verified by officials in the Northern division.