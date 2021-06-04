Fiji needs to brace for the worst: Dr Baker

A renowned New Zealand epidemiologist says Fiji’s current COVID-19 crisis has reached wide spread transmission, which means some tough decisions need to be made.

This comes as we have been hitting our daily highs for the past few days and the Fijian Health Ministry has further warned of more cases to come.

Dr Michael Baker, the Professor of Public Health at the University of Otago in Wellington, New Zealand, says things are right now not looking too flash.

“I think this is really at the limit of what they can manage, unfortunately I think they are going to transition into wide spread transmission and seeing a major wave of infection and unfortunately all the things that go with that.”



Dr Michael Baker [Source: RNZ]

With the Delta variant creating major chaos and our second wave being more severe than anticipated, Dr Baker says Fiji should brace for the worst.

“Well I think it is essentially that they will follow the same path as other countries that have lost control of the pandemic, with large numbers of cases and unfortunately a large number of deaths as well.”

As Fiji battles its second wave, there was over three million new weekly cases last week and over 73,000 new deaths.