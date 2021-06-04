Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji needs to brace for the worst: Dr Baker|FEMAT Field Hospital only for non-COVID patients|Viria strengthens village lockdown|Lockdown lifted for parts of Muanikoso|CID completes investigation on vaccine misinformation|Cane farmers follow COVID protocols|$50 assistance to be paid today|Korea provides protective gear|Face mask prices drop significantly|New testing machines boost capacity|Delta variant continues to affect Fiji and others|Lami-Nausori residents receive ration|Disregard of safety measures concerning|11 arrested for breach|Limited online shopping services resume|Health Ministry aware of death claims on social media|Massive 94 more infections announced, majority in the Central Division|New positive cases entered into home isolation|Test positivity average stands at 1.9 percent|NZ PM reaffirms assistance support|One month since last zero day, as WHO urges vaccination|Two patients test positive at Valelevu Health Centre|Parliament precincts closed yet again|Tuition fee relief for USP students|Muanikoso residents stage protest|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fiji needs to brace for the worst: Dr Baker

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
June 9, 2021 5:36 pm

A renowned New Zealand epidemiologist says Fiji’s current COVID-19 crisis has reached wide spread transmission, which means some tough decisions need to be made.

This comes as we have been hitting our daily highs for the past few days and the Fijian Health Ministry has further warned of more cases to come.

Dr Michael Baker, the Professor of Public Health at the University of Otago in Wellington, New Zealand, says things are right now not looking too flash.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think this is really at the limit of what they can manage, unfortunately I think they are going to transition into wide spread transmission and seeing a major wave of infection and unfortunately all the things that go with that.”


Dr Michael Baker [Source: RNZ]

With the Delta variant creating major chaos and our second wave being more severe than anticipated, Dr Baker says Fiji should brace for the worst.

“Well I think it is essentially that they will follow the same path as other countries that have lost control of the pandemic, with large numbers of cases and unfortunately a large number of deaths as well.”

As Fiji battles its second wave, there was over three million new weekly cases last week and over 73,000 new deaths.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.