Fiji is doing well to handle second wave, says Vuvale partner

The Australian government has commended Fiji for its handling of the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

It joins New Zealand in acknowledging our efforts to contain the virus as more stringent health measures have been imposed locally.

The Australian government has already provided 10, 000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 2000 kilograms of Personal Protective Equipment.

Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Zed Seselja says as a true Vuvale, Australia stands ready to provide further assistance.

“Obviously we are very mindful of how well Fiji has handled the COVID situation through border closures and other measures, keeping it under control. Obviously having no cases for a long time. We are mindful of the current challenges in dealing with an outbreak as all countries have experiences, and as Australia has experienced in the past.”

Seselja says discussions are ongoing with the Fijian counterpart on how they can roll out more vaccine support and other health and economic support.

“We’ve made a commitment to ensure that we help to deliver full coverage to Fiji and other Pacific family in partnership with multi-laterals like COVAX but also in direct assistance. So those 10, 000 doses are of many that will come from Australia.”

He adds that during these difficult times the Vuvale partnership comes to the fore, as the two countries work together to find solutions out of this crisis.