Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji is doing well to handle second wave, says Vuvale partner|Wainitarawau neighbourhood elated after containment border lifting|Eight juveniles arrested for breach of COVID-19 protocols|More hotel workers to be employed|$3.3m paid under COVID assistance|Lautoka containment area a buzz this morning|Avoid touching your face after using ATM machines|Innovation a way to keep business afloat|Wainitarawau Settlement lockdown lifted after six hours|Lockdown for Viti Levu still on the table|Contact tracing for the three new cases underway|Ministry explores opportunities to resume industry operations|Three new cases announced, containment areas remain|Ministry scales up screening|Strict measures to be imposed at non-COVID Field Hospital|Wainitarawau lockdown stands despite PS announcement|Health Ministry pleads with protocol breachers to self-isolate|Stranded mother spends Mothers Day away from home|22-year-old man arrested for not wearing mask|Health Minister commends mother’s working as frontliners|Bus operators taking extra measures|Health Ministry prioritizes children’s safety|Police monitor people’s movement|Ministry of Health receives food pack assistance|Sacrifice today, do not add to your mother’s bubble|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Fiji is doing well to handle second wave, says Vuvale partner

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 10, 2021 4:46 pm
The Australian government has already provided 10, 000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 2000 kilograms of Personal Protective Equipment. [Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services]

The Australian government has commended Fiji for its handling of the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

It joins New Zealand in acknowledging our efforts to contain the virus as more stringent health measures have been imposed locally.

The Australian government has already provided 10, 000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 2000 kilograms of Personal Protective Equipment.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Zed Seselja says as a true Vuvale, Australia stands ready to provide further assistance.

“Obviously we are very mindful of how well Fiji has handled the COVID situation through border closures and other measures, keeping it under control. Obviously having no cases for a long time. We are mindful of the current challenges in dealing with an outbreak as all countries have experiences, and as Australia has experienced in the past.”

Seselja says discussions are ongoing with the Fijian counterpart on how they can roll out more vaccine support and other health and economic support.

“We’ve made a commitment to ensure that we help to deliver full coverage to Fiji and other Pacific family in partnership with multi-laterals like COVAX but also in direct assistance. So those 10, 000 doses are of many that will come from Australia.”

He adds that during these difficult times the Vuvale partnership comes to the fore, as the two countries work together to find solutions out of this crisis.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.