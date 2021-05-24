Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
High death rate continues with 468 new infections|73% target population receive first dose|MoH changes COVID response|FEMAT to be used as COVID facility|Bua holds chiefly burial under COVID-19 protocols|Market vendors directed to get jab or stay out|Support frontliners: PM|27 infringement notices issued in 24 hours|Drive through swabbing in Navua commences|Cuvu Health Centre closed temporarily|Woman, 102 amongst the dead as 918 new infections announced|Ministry won’t test symptomatic people as Fijians told to stay at home|Over 700k screened by mobile teams|Airport drive-through vaccination team hoping to administer 5,000 doses|Monitoring heightened in Navua as COVID cases surpass 50|Navua Hospital closes its SOPD clinic services|Police receive PPE from KOICA|Pregnant ladies happy to get Moderna vaccination|Failure to wear masks in public continues|Health Ministry continues to urge pregnant women to get vaccinated|RFMF catering for CWMH continues|Two pregnant women die from COVID|Fiji crosses 20,000 mark in COVID cases|60 Fijians in critical conditions|Good feedback from outer islands|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

FEMAT to be used as COVID facility

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 23, 2021 7:45 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team field hospital will begin operations as a COVID facility over the weekend.

The facility will be ready to treat COVID patients by the end of the weekend.

Head of FEMAT, Doctor Luke Nasedra says the facility will share the load with other facilities in the Central/Eastern Division where Fijians can be catered for during their recovery.

Article continues after advertisement

He says rows of hospital beds will be used to cater for moderate to severe cases.

The facility, which has been operational since the 5th of June, has received a good share of COVID cases.

“Dr Nasedra says 60 per cent of COVID cases that they have received into this facility have gone home and another 20 per cent have been referred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

Dr Nasedra adds the National Gymnasium has a capacity of 49 beds with the space for expansion, while the FEMAT hospital will cater for 80 to 90 beds.


[Source: Fijian Government]

Permanent Secretary for Health, and Medical Services, Dr James Fong, says if Fijians come early with moderate disease, they can recover and return home.

He says they have discharged a lot of people from the FEMAT hospital even at CWM adding the key to the discharge of patients with severe disease is for them to engage with them early on.

Among the changes the Ministry of Health and Medical Services had to make to their response, Dr Fong emphasised that some of them had to happen faster than they were able to articulate to the public.

Dr Fong says that Fijians with COVID-19 symptoms should stay home for 14 days and self-isolate themselves.

He says they should eat well, drink lots of fluids, and monitor symptoms.

Fijians who require a medical certificate during this period should attend the nearest screening clinic to be checked and to obtain a medical certificate for the 14 days of self-isolation.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.