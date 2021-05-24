Home

FCGP supports vaccination campaign

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 29, 2021 1:05 pm

Fiji College of General Practitioners is in support of the COVID-19 vaccination program of the Ministry of Health.

This assurance comes after a private practitioner from Lautoka took to social media, to go against vaccination, which is the only proven defense against COVID-19.

FCGP President Doctor Ram Raju says the basis of the video is evidence that is being misconstrued to support conspiracy theories and myths.

Doctor Raju says it is time for health workers to unite and educate every eligible Fijians about the vaccine.

He adds vaccine is one of the only methods which can give immunity and save lives.

The doctor in her video claimed that there are other means to treat COVID-19.

She further went on to claim that the vaccine has a lot of major side effects.

The Lautoka-based doctor also says the COVID-19 deaths have to be scrutinized.

