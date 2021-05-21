Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Frontliners receive second jab of AstraZeneca|Mental health screening for individuals in isolation|Farm Road community implementing COVID-19 measures|Six more test positive to take daily total upto 24|Self-isolation can impact a person's mental health: Dr Fong|Villages continue to implement COVID-19 measures|18 new cases of COVID-19 recorded on Saturday|Commissioner Central assigns team to assist|Breach of health restrictions a real concern|Wearing of masks in containment areas now mandatory|Over 300,000 careFIJI App downloads|86 active COVID cases in Fiji|Vaccination for the Central Division to start tomorrow|Cane crushing season dates discussed|Some screening clinic in the Central Division relocated|Waila and Tacirua being screened and in isolation|More details expected soon on areas of interest|All movement stopped in and out of Muanikoso|51 arrested for social gathering|No bus services for containment areas on Sundays|Shop N Save Nabua cordoned off|4,769 food packs distributed yesterday|Eight more test positive including family from Samabula|Muanikoso cases not linked|Staying indoors best option for Nadali resident|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Farm Road community implementing COVID-19 measures

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 24, 2021 11:01 am

The Sasawira Farm Road Crime Prevention Committee in Nakasi has taken a lead role in ensuring residents adhere to the COVID-19 Protocols.

Together with relevant authorities, residents have set up checkpoints taking temperature readings, ensuring people sanitize, wear masks and have their careFIJI app activated.

Committee Secretary, Arishma Lata says it’s everyone’s responsibility to fight COVID -19.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have seen that some people are moving around using the shortcut roads – that is why we are putting the checkpoints around here with the help of our volunteers.”

Lata adds they are closely monitoring people’s movements.

Some of the residents have been laid off from work and the committee is providing food items in return for their assistance.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.