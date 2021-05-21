Farm Road community implementing COVID-19 measures

The Sasawira Farm Road Crime Prevention Committee in Nakasi has taken a lead role in ensuring residents adhere to the COVID-19 Protocols.

Together with relevant authorities, residents have set up checkpoints taking temperature readings, ensuring people sanitize, wear masks and have their careFIJI app activated.

Committee Secretary, Arishma Lata says it’s everyone’s responsibility to fight COVID -19.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have seen that some people are moving around using the shortcut roads – that is why we are putting the checkpoints around here with the help of our volunteers.”

Lata adds they are closely monitoring people’s movements.

Some of the residents have been laid off from work and the committee is providing food items in return for their assistance.