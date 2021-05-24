Families in Yasawa to be assisted today

Thirty-three families in Yasawa who were requesting assistance will be receiving grocery packs today.

NGO Being Helping Hand Fiji, Lautoka Coordinator Abdul Zorhab says they were contacted by villagers a few weeks back requesting assistance.

Zorhab says the 33 identified were the most affected by the pandemic and needed support.

He says the packs will be leaving for Tamusua and Nabekeru villages today.

The assistance is valued at $1,400.

