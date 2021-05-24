Home

Families in Yasawa to be assisted today

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
September 14, 2021 11:52 am

Thirty-three families in Yasawa who were requesting assistance will be receiving grocery packs today.

NGO Being Helping Hand Fiji, Lautoka Coordinator Abdul Zorhab says they were contacted by villagers a few weeks back requesting assistance.

Zorhab says the 33 identified were the most affected by the pandemic and needed support.

He says the packs will be leaving for Tamusua and Nabekeru villages today.

The assistance is valued at $1,400.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

