RFMF will continue to assist Health Ministry|Businesses to take responsibility of their premises|Make a Difference Fiji assists 468 families in Navua|Erosion threatens coastal communities|COVID-19 cases infiltrate Health Ministry|Vaccine dose too small to have a chip: Dr Fong|Vaccination in Ba concludes|34 COVID-19 related arrests in 24 hours|Reopening of some businesses a sigh of relief|Post Fiji diversifies services|NGO provides grocery and baby packs|Statements by Tabuya and Rasova wrong and we want them to apologise: RFMF Commander|Parliament passes laws against COVID-19 breaches|28 new COVID-19 cases|Police officers need to follow social media policy|Ministry identifies FEMAT facility location|COVID positive frontliners not part of health response|Fiji receives additional 10,000 vaccines|Economic downturn needs to be mitigated says PM|Over 200,000 assistance applications received yesterday|Barber shops and hairdressers can apply to open|No new community outbreaks, positive indicator|Investment Bill 2020 passed|Bulanauca called out for COVID-19 cure method|Livestock supply to FMIB declined over the past few weeks|
Erosion threatens coastal communities

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 4, 2021 4:05 pm

Over 50 communities around the country are worried about their daily lives as climate change continue to be a major concern for them.

Waterways Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says they have completed six nature-based seawall projects in some of these communities and three projects are due to be finished soon.

Dr Reddy says one of the Ministry’s current priority is to assist those whose livelihood is threatened by coastal erosion.

“We can speed up and do more sites next year so that we can quickly protect these communities who are very vulnerable and are very worried about their basic survival.”

Some of the completed nature-based seawall projects include Daliconi village in Vanua Balavu Lau, Malomalo village in Sigatoka, Nabukadra and Veidoko villages in Rakiraki.

