Erosion threatens coastal communities

Over 50 communities around the country are worried about their daily lives as climate change continue to be a major concern for them.

Waterways Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says they have completed six nature-based seawall projects in some of these communities and three projects are due to be finished soon.

Dr Reddy says one of the Ministry’s current priority is to assist those whose livelihood is threatened by coastal erosion.

“We can speed up and do more sites next year so that we can quickly protect these communities who are very vulnerable and are very worried about their basic survival.”

Some of the completed nature-based seawall projects include Daliconi village in Vanua Balavu Lau, Malomalo village in Sigatoka, Nabukadra and Veidoko villages in Rakiraki.