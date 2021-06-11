Home

Emergence of new clusters pose a risk: Dr Fong

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 16, 2021 9:40 pm

New clusters in new locations do pose a serious risk of wider transmission.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they are prepared to mitigate the impact of a larger number of daily case totals.

Doctor Fong says they have contingency plans in place to care for patients who develop severe cases of the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that this case surge is not inevitable as widespread public adherence to the health protection measures in-force can limit or stop the spread of COVID-19 entirely and lessen the growing burden on our frontline health officials.

The Permanent Secretary says essential movement, when managed in a COVID-safe manner, can occur without moving the virus and without putting community members at high-risk of becoming infected.

He says majority of new COVID cases continue to be confirmed within known clusters in areas already under a lockdown or are individuals under home quarantine

He adds communities should not wait for a lockdown order to come into effect before adopting the COVID-safe behaviour .

The Permanent Secretary has reiterated that every Fijian must adopt an attitude of vigilance and COVID-safe discipline now to keep themselves healthy.

