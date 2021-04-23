Email available for Food Ration packs

An email address has now been set up to help cater for the large call volume on the 161 Food Ration Helpline.

If calls do not get answered, Fijians are alternatively requested to email their details to: [email protected]

The request must include the following details: your name, address, Suva-Nausori Lockdown Zone, mobile number and number of household members.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has urged only those genuinely requiring rations to call in.

“Sometimes we find that there are people who are from the same family- four or five people calling from the same family living under the same roof, make four or five different phone calls. Obviously, that’s not correct, that’s not right. You are depriving and taking up the time on the line of people genuinely need to get through, let’s be honest about it and everyone will be catered for. Any genuine person who makes a request will be catered for.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says there has been a huge number of calls with a lot of people waiting in the queue and has asked them to be patient as their calls will be answered and their details will be taken down.