Full Coverage

COVID-19

Drive-through screening clinic for Pac Harbour residents

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 19, 2021 9:25 am

The Establishment Premises in Pacific Harbour,  Navua will host a drive through screening clinic for three days from today.

This will be carried out until Wednesday.

The screening clinic is also open to residents of Lepanoni, Makosoi and Waidradra Village and the wider Pacific Harbour.

Article continues after advertisement

Residents accessing the drive-through screening clinic are encouraged to practice safe COVID-19 measures including wearing a mask that covers your mouth and nose.

They are requested to present to the screening clinic with not more than four people per vehicle as well.

