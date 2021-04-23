Dr Fong explains halt on international flights

The Ministry of Health needs a much firmer grasp on the current COVID-19 outbreak before the re-opening of international passenger travel to Fiji can be considered.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says given this outbreak’s index case was at the border, the Ministry will be revamping its quarantine facilities.

Dr Fong says they will have additional CCTV cameras and will strengthen the protocols to protect against human error to an even more stringent degree than before.

He adds Fiji suspended all international passenger flights from all countries on the 22nd of April- nine days ago.

“We are not labelling countries as high-risk or low-risk, we simply are not taking passengers from any countries at all. The only exception are Fijians travelling for medical procedures and those with special approval granted by the Ministry. Our quarantine capacity has been directly and entirely dedicated towards contacts of local cases in Fiji.”

Dr Fong says as, for the rest of the COVID-containment infrastructure, the isolation facilities are currently operating at 12% occupancy.

He adds the facilities are well-prepared and well-supplied, including food and proper bedding, well before new patients are admitted.

Dr Fong also highlighted that they did have some hiccups with regards to the early logistics which have been resolved.