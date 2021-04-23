Doctor Fong lays down the rules for movement

If you do not have a funeral or medical emergency, you will not be given a permit.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, made these comments as he announced that all movement between containment areas will face tough opposition from authorities as Fiji toughens up its fight against the B1617 variant of COVID-19.

Doctor Fong, says everyone has had ample time to return to where they reside, so they don’t expect public vehicles such as taxis and buses to cross containment area borders.

He says as of now, all passes to facilitate movement across containment zones will be issued by his ministry.

This will be reserved for medical emergencies and other exceptional circumstances, including funeral arrangements.

Doctor Fong says the list of dialysis patients is also at the border with the police teams but he is strongly encouraging these patients to enter and stay within the lockdown for the next 14 days.

He adds the exchange of food and medicines supply can be facilitated at the border provided delivery arrangements to the border and from the border to the recipient is organized by requesting party.

Doctor Fong says there is a reason they have kept supermarkets, banks, and pharmacies open, so people can acquire essentials, like food to eat and medicine they need.

For within containment areas, MOH is working with the private sector to ensure every Fijian has access to what they need within the containment area in which they reside.