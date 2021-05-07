Diligence crucial to combatting COVID

After recording one positive case of COVID-19 today, the Health Ministry says diligence and vigilance are key to combating the pandemic.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says businesses, organizations, communities, and individuals are in this campaign together.

Dr Fong says to manage the virus, it’s important to adhere to COVID-safe measures at every level of society.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds many people are still pretending as if there is no threat.

“Many of us are still pretending as if there is no threat in our midst; as if the world is still the way it was more than one year ago before the coronavirus spread from country to country like wildfire.”

The PS also acknowledges people who are making adjustments to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.