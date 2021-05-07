Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
One tests positive as CDC testing still suspended|Swabs will determine lockdown extension decision|Decontamination of Fiji CDC continues|Lockdown will serve dual purpose|Stay home for front liners pleads Dr Fong|Food rationing from Sunday only and not before|Dr Sahukhan warns of worse to come|Families adapt to ongoing challenges|Ministry of Health prepares for rapidly growing cases|Reports of breaches among church leaders surface|Fijians rush to convenience stores|Garbage collection services to continue|Freight flights continue|COVID-19 vaccination begins in Labasa today|Variant of concern explodes; Fijians warned to cut out complacency|Rush starts to get last minute shopping done|NZ provides further $60m support|Australia provides more vaccines|One more COVID-19 death as four test positive, including CDC staff|Emotional Dr Sahukhan stands by her staff|Over $10m paid out so far|Makoi Health Centre reopens|Warning for the rest of Viti Levu|Woman was moved to ICU before death|Nakasi Health Centre the fourth community isolation facility|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Decontamination of Fiji CDC continues

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
May 14, 2021 6:45 pm
Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in Suva.

While no medical and laboratory staff at Fiji CDC have registered positive COVID-19 results, there will still be no testing onsite for at least another 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health is in the process of deep cleaning and decontaminating the centre in line with advice received from the reference laboratory in Melbourne.

The technicians who work at the laboratory have turned themselves into cleaners and scrubbed the lab.

Article continues after advertisement

CDC’s operation was affected after three staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says they bought 50 bottles of Janola for the cleaners to scrub all the walls of the lab.

The CDC technicians will stay up tonight to clean up and Dr Fong says CDC is not damaged beyond repair.

Doctor Fong says the CDC handles the bulk of their testing, and they’re focused on bringing it back online as soon and as safely as possible.

He adds the facility went temporarily offline yesterday, and the volume of their testing has decreased, and based on that testing, one new case of COVID-19 was reported today.

“This new case is a household member of the Lakena cases reported earlier, and he was already in isolation at Navua Hospital when he registered a positive result. Given his first test upon entering quarantine was negative, we do not view him as a high-risk case for wider transmission.”

Doctor Fong highlighted that testing has continued at Tamavua Twomey Hospital, CWM, Labasa and Lautoka Hospitals.

He stresses that regardless of the temporary lull they expect in swab processing, it remains vital that they use the next four lockdown days to identify and swab the contacts of existing cases in Suva and Nausori.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.