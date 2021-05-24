CWM hospital services operational

The CWM Hospital’s Emergency Department Services is operational 24 hours.

Outpatient Services is open to treating all patients COVID-19 and non-COVID-19.

The public is reminded to practice COVID-19 safety measures when accessing medical services at the CWM Hospital.

Individuals are advised to wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose, wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol base sanitizer.

Individuals must also maintain safe physical distancing of two metres from another person and have the careFIJI app on your mobile with the Bluetooth turned on.

