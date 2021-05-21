Home

22 new cases annouced with majority at CWM|CWM Hospital data evaluation continues|Ministry to expedite the process: Dr Tudravu|$5m hotel bill for health bubble|Pregnant mothers to visit the nearest health centre|Frontliners are not super spreaders: PM|PM commends Turaga ni Koro|More households involved in agricultural activities|Families receive grocery packs|Fijians continue to turn up for vaccination drive|$50 assistance starts today|FIU investigated $127m suspected tainted funds|Housing Authority extends COVID-19 relief package assistance|16 juveniles charged with serious crimes in May|Hospital staff transferred to quarantine facility|People still swimming and trekking to move areas|Police complaint filed against vaccination|Fiji fighting Delta Plus variant|No bus service on Sunday in containment areas|17 private practitioners to begin public service soon|More than one person can apply|Tumbled truck lands driver in hospital|Nine new cases, two from CWM Hospital|Evaluation underway to determine CWM lockdown|Nadi hospital closed, new arrangements made|
CWM Hospital data evaluation continues

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 2, 2021 7:09 pm
The CWM hospital

The Ministry of Health is still evaluating the data and the results of testing at the CWM hospital to determine the best way to secure the hospital.

Last night, the Ministry conducted extensive swabbing at CWM Hospital.

The testing of those swabs has revealed the 14 new positive cases announced today.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says swabbing has continued today and they will be awaiting for more results.

He says the evaluating evaluation will help them determine how to secure the Hospital while continuing to safely provide medical services to Fijians who access health services at the hospital.

Currently, the CWM Hospital is still open and providing some services.

Emergency services are continuing at the hospital, the Emergency department is functioning and inpatient pediatrics and obstetrics services are continuing.

The Maternity Ward and Children’s Wing have developed stringent screening areas in the Antenatal Clinic area and the Children’s Outpatient Department for patients requiring urgent admission.

Nonemergency outpatient services are not available, including the special outpatients department, and the Acute Medical Ward, Acute Surgical Ward, Beqa Ward, and ANZ Ward remain on lockdown.

All access to from other parts of the hospital has been closed off to the Maternity and Children’s Wing.

Doctor Fong says CWM hospital contingency plans for emergency scenarios have been finalised.

