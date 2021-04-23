Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Cunningham family slept in Nasomo village|Hundreds quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19|Continue to expect more cases: Health Ministry|No national lockdown says Dr Fong|Samples collected from funeral attendees|Second round of vaccination starts today|FHEC suspends all face to face training |Fiji records fifth consecutive day of COVID-19 cases|More than 148,000 downloads of the careFIJI App|FCCC receives more complaints against traders|Suva City implements new procedures|Screening zone established in Nasomo Tavua|Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed|Have some heart says Dr Fong|Contact tracing expanded to Saweni Beach|Health Ministry to give update|Screening begins in Wainitarawau, Cunningham|Lautoka targets 300 testings per day|COVID measures to be observed during vaccination|COVID-19 strain unconfirmed as yet|Overnight COVID-19 tests being verified|Don’t share takis or bilos: Dr Fong|Ministry commends Wainitarawau family for coming forward|Ministry ramps up COVID testing|Cunningham woman tests positive for COVID-19|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Cunningham family slept in Nasomo village

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 23, 2021 10:43 am
Nasomo village in Tavua has been identified as a screening zone and no one is allowed to leave for 14 days.

Ministry of Health officials have been at the Nasomo village in Tavua since Monday where individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were present.

The family from Wainitarawau Cunningham, which now has three of its members confirmed as having the virus, slept in Nasomo village.

Speaking to FBC News, Village Headman Viliame Rokoraiba says the family had spent the night at Nasomo, because they could not return to Suva due to the curfew.

Article continues after advertisement

Rokoraiba says they slept at a relative’s home and returned to Suva the next day.

He says ever since, health officials have been at the village conducting screening and swab tests, while the house that the family slept in has also been cordoned off.

Rokoraiba says movement in the village has been restricted.

Nasomo village in Tavua has been identified as a screening zone and no one is allowed to leave for 14 days.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.