Cunningham family slept in Nasomo village

Ministry of Health officials have been at the Nasomo village in Tavua since Monday where individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were present.

The family from Wainitarawau Cunningham, which now has three of its members confirmed as having the virus, slept in Nasomo village.

Speaking to FBC News, Village Headman Viliame Rokoraiba says the family had spent the night at Nasomo, because they could not return to Suva due to the curfew.

Article continues after advertisement

Rokoraiba says they slept at a relative’s home and returned to Suva the next day.

He says ever since, health officials have been at the village conducting screening and swab tests, while the house that the family slept in has also been cordoned off.

Rokoraiba says movement in the village has been restricted.

Nasomo village in Tavua has been identified as a screening zone and no one is allowed to leave for 14 days.