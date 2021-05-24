COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools

The Minister for Education has assured parents and guardians that a COVID-Safe protocol is now in place for all schools.

Premila Kumar says all safe protocols must be complied with by students, teachers, and ancillary staff.

This as Years 12 and 13 students will be back in their classes tomorrow, following an extended six and a half months break.

Kumar adds the Ministry has worked closely with the Ministry of Health to make the school environment safe.

She stressed the MoH staff will be visiting schools on a regular basis to ensure that the COVID Safe School Reopening Guideline is being followed.

The Minister is calling on parents and guardians for their support.

“My key message would be for parents at this stage is if your child is not feeling well, if they complain of anything, for example I’ve got a headache, a sore throat or feeling feverish, please do not send them to school.”

She adds although vaccination for students is not mandatory, students who are not vaccinated should do so for their safety and for the safety of others.

Kumar stresses this is an important term for Years 12 and 13 as students need to complete their 2021 syllabus and prepare for external examinations.

She expects these students to study hard and obtain good marks to make their entry into tertiary and technical institutions easier.

The Minister is encouraging students to take full advantage of the face-to-face interactions with their teachers.