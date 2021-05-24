Home

COVID-related breaches increase in Sigatoka

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 13, 2021 1:04 pm

The Roko Tui Nadroga has confirmed an increasing number of COVID-related breaches in recent weeks.

Seru Ratukalou says reports from police in Sigatoka confirm social gatherings top the list of breaches.

He adds people have been warned that they are not out of the woods yet, and life can go back to some state of normalcy if they adhere to the COVID-safe procedures.

“We again request Turaga ni Koro and Mata ni Tikina we have been given our guidelines in regards to this and we hope that our villagers are notified of the laws that we have now in terms of breaching COVID-19 protocols.”

The Roko Tui Nadroga is urging Village Heads to monitor the movement of people and activities in their respective communities.

“To our iTaukei Village, we are kindly requesting to implement our social obligation now and our traditional duties and that is to look after our fellow Fijians who might need assistance in any form so as we can win this fight together.”

Parents in the province have also been encouraged to supervise and assist their children with home learning.

