Nine COVID deaths recorded

Nine more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded.

The Ministry of Health states that four of the deceased were not vaccinated, while the rest were fully vaccinated. All these individuals were over the age of 60 years, and the majority had pre-existing medical conditions.

The deaths are as follows:

*A 72-year old female from the Northern Division who died on arrival at Savusavu Hospital on 08/01/2022. She was fully vaccinated.

*A 87-year old female from the Northern Division who died at home on 09/01/2022. She was not vaccinated.

*A 86-year old male from the Central Division who died at home on 11/01/2022. He was not vaccinated

*A 47-year-old male from the Central Division who died at home on 12/01/2022. He had a pre-existing medical condition and was fully vaccinated.

*A 81-year old male from the Western Division who died at the Lautoka hospital on 13/01/2022. He had presented to the emergency department on 12/01/2022 in respiratory distress and was admitted to the hospital. He had multiple pre-existing conditions and was fully vaccinated.

*A 73-year old male from the Western Division who died on arrival at the Lautoka Hospital on 13/01/2022. He had multiple pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

*A 80-year old male from the Central Division who died on arrival at Nausori Health Center on 14/01/2022. He was fully vaccinated.

* 60-year old male from the Central Division who died at home on 14/01/2022. He was fully vaccinated.

* 60-year old female from the Northern Division who died at home on 14/01/2022. She had pre-existing medical conditions and was not vaccinated.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the death rates indicate an upward trend.

Dr Fong says the national 7-day average daily test positivity is 34 percent, which is above the World Health Organization recommendation of 5 percent. The high positivity rate is an indication of wider spread community transmission.

Since the last update on Wednesday, there have been a total of 733 new cases; of which 249 new cases were recorded on Thursday, 291 on Friday and 193 new cases until 8am yesterday.

Of the 733 cases recorded since the last update, 349 cases were recorded in the Central Division, 336 cases were recorded in the Western Division, 48 cases were recorded in the Northern Division, and there were no cases in the Eastern Division.

Overall, there have been 59,418 cases recorded, with 68% of the cases from the Central Division, 28% of the cases from the Western Division, 1% of the cases from the Eastern Division, and 3% from the Northern Division.