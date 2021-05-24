COVID cases still in the triple digits

Fiji has recorded 352 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8 am today.

There have been 78 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 5,178 active cases in isolation.

There have been 6,443 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji has recorded a total of 6,513 cases in the country since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 1287 recoveries.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard