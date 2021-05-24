Home

COVID cases still in the triple digits|Three unvaccinated Fijians die from COVID-19|Nine percent of the target population fully vaccinated|Restricted movement into Labasa Hospital|Space made at CWM Hospital Mortuary|Nausori and Wainibokasi Hospitals undergo decontamination|Decontamination underway in Capital City|Ministry rolls out Back to Rural Agriculture assistance program|More than 2500 COVID cases recorded in one week|Family living in a makeshift tent receive new house|RFMF works with ADF to rebuild Namoli Kindergarten|Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation|COVID case numbers exceed 500|COVID infection rate shows no sign of slowing down|PM commends community leaders|54% of target population receive first dose|Barbershops under spotlight for appointment charges|Decontamination for the Suva area|Woman sells vegetables while stuck in Suva|People continue to be arrested for breaching social gathering restriction|PM continues to encourage Fijians to get vaccinated|Sawani border closed for decontamination|RFMF lends a helping hand to CWM Hospital|Health Ministry warns against steam therapy as treatment for COVID-19|Fiji records more than 300 new cases and two deaths|
COVID cases still in the triple digits

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 5, 2021 7:06 pm

Fiji has recorded 352 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8 am today.

There have been 78 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 5,178 active cases in isolation.

There have been 6,443 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 6,513 cases in the country since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 1287 recoveries.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

